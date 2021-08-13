Lethean (LTHN) Price Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $738,475.47 and $285.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,390.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.18 or 0.06995291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.28 or 0.00392912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $639.74 or 0.01379023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00136244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.72 or 0.00579258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.29 or 0.00347686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.20 or 0.00302209 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

