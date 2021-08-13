Lethean (LTHN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,283.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $1,283.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,530.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.81 or 0.06942501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.34 or 0.01391401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.80 or 0.00382481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00134292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.54 or 0.00571291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.00343484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.00302384 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

