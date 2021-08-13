Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will announce sales of $24.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.70 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $25.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $100.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $100.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $94.00 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $96.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 25.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

