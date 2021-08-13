LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.95. LG Display shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 3,340 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LG Display has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). LG Display had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LG Display by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in LG Display by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 255,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in LG Display by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 109,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LG Display by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 82,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

