Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.71

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and traded as high as $30.18. Liberty Global shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 1,019 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Global stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.