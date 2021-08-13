Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s Largest Position

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,401,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 16.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.78% of Liberty Global worth $119,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

LBTYK traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 58,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,852. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.01.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

