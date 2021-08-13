LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LifeMD updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LFMD stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.40. 1,661,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,873. The company has a market capitalization of $197.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

In related news, CTO Stefan Galluppi bought 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $39,478.40. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $39,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $29,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 44,351 shares of company stock valued at $404,899. Corporate insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LifeMD stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of LifeMD at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

LFMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

