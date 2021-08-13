LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Up 9.6%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.84. 39,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,122,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFST. UBS Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,309,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,575,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

