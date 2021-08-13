Lightning Bitcoin Trading Up 128% This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 128% higher against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $166,720.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00004535 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00389072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

