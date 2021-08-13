Lightstreams (PHT) Price Hits $0.0357 on Major Exchanges

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $1,565.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.44 or 0.00886282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00105360 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001951 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

