Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limbach had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Limbach updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LMB stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $8.61. 151,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Limbach has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $54,346.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $156,062.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,827 shares of company stock valued at $82,029. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limbach stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Limbach worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

