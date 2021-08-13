Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.30.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

LLNW stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $342.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

