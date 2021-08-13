Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linde plc (ETR:LIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €262.25 ($308.53). Linde shares last traded at €260.15 ($306.06), with a volume of 644,415 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Linde in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) target price on Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €270.18 ($317.86).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €247.02. The company has a market cap of $134.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

