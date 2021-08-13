Linear Hits Market Capitalization of $203.65 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Linear has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $203.65 million and approximately $49.83 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00056264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.88 or 0.00890352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00114278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043213 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,985,250,678 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

