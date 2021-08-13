Link Machine Learning (LML) Price Tops $0.0258

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. Link Machine Learning has a market cap of $3.10 million and $18,197.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Link Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Link Machine Learning has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00046806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00139697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00151004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,472.17 or 0.99959919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.95 or 0.00864581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Link Machine Learning Coin Profile

Link Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Link Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

