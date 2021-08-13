Liquidia Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Liquidia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $134.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth $1,345,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

