Liquity USD (LUSD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.06 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $733.30 million and $3.06 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.00890142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00104575 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00043756 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.