Lisk Hits Market Capitalization of $527.37 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00008778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $527.37 million and approximately $60.67 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00026325 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002134 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,752,666 coins and its circulating supply is 128,834,338 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

