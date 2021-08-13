Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Reaches $6,048.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $6,048.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,454.52 or 0.99325147 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 735,706,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

