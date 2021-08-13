Litecoin Trading Up 19.1% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $177.48 or 0.00382100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.85 billion and approximately $2.34 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

