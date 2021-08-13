Litentry (LIT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29.08 Million

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Litentry has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Litentry has a market cap of $125.52 million and approximately $29.08 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litentry coin can currently be bought for $4.73 or 0.00010180 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00057007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.25 or 0.00901725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00115457 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001957 BTC.

About Litentry

Litentry (LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,518,951 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

