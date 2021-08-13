Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,173 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after acquiring an additional 552,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,095,000 after acquiring an additional 192,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.22. 5,740,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,788,339. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.37.

