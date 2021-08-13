Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 125,274 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,274 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.3% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 109,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $447.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

