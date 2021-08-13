Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 143,611 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.15. 2,498,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

