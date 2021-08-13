LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $77.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. Analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

