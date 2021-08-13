Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 8,303 Shares of Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned about 0.26% of Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA NUSI opened at $28.74 on Friday. Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $28.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.