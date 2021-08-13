Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.18 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.09. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.