Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.25 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

