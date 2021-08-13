Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 848 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 266.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $174.73 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

