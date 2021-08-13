LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 20.32%.

Shares of LMPX traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. 186,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,221. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93. LMP Automotive has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of LMP Automotive worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

