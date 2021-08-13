Lobstex Price Tops $0.0655 on Top Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $75,589.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,355,822 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.