LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $3,206.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.63 or 0.00336912 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001321 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.95 or 0.00948464 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,381,431 coins and its circulating supply is 51,168,655 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

