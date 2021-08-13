Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) Price Target Raised to $0.31 at Fundamental Research

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Fundamental Research from $0.27 to $0.31 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR / OTC: LMRMF) – Market Overlooking a Robust PEA” and dated August 6, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
