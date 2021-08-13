Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) Price Target Raised to $0.31 at Fundamental Research

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Fundamental Research from $0.27 to $0.31 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR / OTC: LMRMF) – Market Overlooking a Robust PEA” and dated August 6, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals, Inc is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property.

