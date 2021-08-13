LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 256.60 ($3.35). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 256.40 ($3.35), with a volume of 2,819,801 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMP shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 243.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85). Also, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800 ($15,416.78).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

