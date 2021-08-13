Loom Network Reaches Market Cap of $93.68 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $93.68 million and approximately $25.89 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.60 or 0.00891424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00106243 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001983 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

