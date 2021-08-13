Loop Capital Increases 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target to $33.00

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DDD. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

DDD stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.37. 41,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,772,930. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,573 shares of company stock worth $602,947. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,915 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 551.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

