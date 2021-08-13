Loop Capital Increases National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $55.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EYE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,130 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 588.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

