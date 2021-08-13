Loopring Achieves Market Capitalization of $441.46 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Loopring has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $441.46 million and $100.48 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.13 or 0.00887766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00105847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,794,553 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.