Lossless 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.79 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 59.9% higher against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00139765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00155528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,618.46 or 1.00184955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.52 or 0.00859490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

