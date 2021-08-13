Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.54. The stock has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.93.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.