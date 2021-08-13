Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.9% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.93.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.51. 2,386,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

