Lua Swap Price Hits $0.0626 (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00057690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.62 or 0.00891297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00101226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

