Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Director Douglas T. Moore Sells 10,511 Shares

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $221,151.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE LL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,141. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.42. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $598.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after purchasing an additional 270,131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2,182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 169,015 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130,555 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,991,000 after purchasing an additional 126,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

LL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

