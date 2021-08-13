Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to announce $292.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.20 million to $295.85 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $295.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LL. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $612.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 5,033 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 2,500 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 169,015 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

