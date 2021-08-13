Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Stock Price Down 2%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 6,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 27,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57.

Luminex Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

