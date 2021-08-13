Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.75. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.97.

TSE:LUG traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.50. 269,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,418. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.73. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.11 and a 1-year high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.81.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$177.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

