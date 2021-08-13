Lunes Price Hits $0.0153 on Major Exchanges (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lunes has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Lunes has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $259.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Lunes Coin Profile
Lunes (CRYPTO:LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Lunes Coin Trading
