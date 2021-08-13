LUXCoin (LUX) Price Hits $0.11

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $18,988.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,485.61 or 0.99856259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00031935 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.42 or 0.01021251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.40 or 0.00363894 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.10 or 0.00404062 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00072707 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004632 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,887,224 coins and its circulating supply is 11,879,991 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.