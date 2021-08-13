Lympo (LYM) Price Up 6.3% This Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $351,374.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lympo

Lympo is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

