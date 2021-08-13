LYNC Network (LYNC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,435.00

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, LYNC Network has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular exchanges. LYNC Network has a market capitalization of $614,528.69 and approximately $6,435.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00141113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00153889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,512.02 or 0.99840631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00852706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LYNC Network Coin Profile

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 975,327 coins. The official message board for LYNC Network is medium.com/@lyncnetwork . The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network . LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

LYNC Network Coin Trading

